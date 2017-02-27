European Team of the Season - August '16 to February '17

Lot of the usual names make the list along with some players you probably haven't heard too much about.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 16:20 IST

Do these two make the team?

The Oscars just concluded – an event that celebrated the very best of motion pictures. And in football, we're only a few months away from our very own version of the ceremony. Teams have played admirably so far in all of the major European football leagues and we now have a clearer image of how things could pan out come the end of the season.

In England, one major cup competition has already ended with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United winning the English Football League Cup. They beat Southampton to claim the prize and overtake Liverpool as the most successful English footballing side.

Individually, players have been excellent, too, contributing to their team's success. Some have worked harder than the others and some just enjoy being in the spotlight, showing the world just how good they are at what they do.

Here's celebrating those chosen ones. Europe's ideal XI for the 2016/17 season so far is as follows: (As calculated by WhoScored.com)

Goalkeeper

Effective yet away from the spotlight

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) may have named Germany and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the best keeper in the world for the year 2016 but so far, in all of Europe's top domestic leagues, the goalkeeper of the season has been Saint Etienne's Stephane Ruffier.

The 30-year-old Frenchman isn't someone who makes headlines but he's gone about his work quietly and has been rewarded for his efforts. In the 29 matches he's played in all competitions this year, Ruffier has kept 12 clean sheets and has helped his side rise to 6th in the Ligue 1 table with the hopes of potentially getting into Europe for the upcoming season.

Ruffier makes an average of 7.1 saves per game and his quick reflexes and ability to read attacks well mean he makes an average of 3.4 key saves inside the penalty box: on-par with the best goalkeeper in the world, Neuer.