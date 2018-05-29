Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Fabinho's versatility excites Liverpool manager Klopp

Brazilian Fabinho has agreed a long-term deal at Anfield, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delighted to sign the midfielder from Monaco.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 02:50 IST
1.72K
Fabinho
Monaco midfielder Fabinho

Jurgen Klopp believes the versatility of "fantastic person" Fabinho will make the midfielder a fine signing for Liverpool.

The beaten Champions League finalists confirmed Fabinho's transfer on Monday, two days after their disappointment in Kiev, with the Brazilian agreeing a long-term deal reported to be over five years in length.

Liverpool are said to have paid €50million to sign Fabinho from Monaco and the 24-year-old's ability to play a number of roles excited Klopp.

"We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think," Klopp told Liverpool's website. "His reputation as a character in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to.

"He has a lovely family also - adding a person like this to our dressing room only makes us even stronger. What we have - in terms of our environment at Melwood and in the team - means anyone coming in must be of that build. They must be the highest quality person and player.

"He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play six, eight and two. This is cool."

Although Fabinho has won four caps, he is not in Tite's squad for the World Cup and last represented his country in 2016.

Klopp, though, believes Fabinho's international experience will be useful as the midfielder bolsters his options along with fellow newcomer Naby Keita, who is poised to arrive from RB Leipzig.

"He is tactically very strong and football smart," Klopp added. "I think he improves our squad and there aren't that many players you can say that about in this moment, because the quality we have already is so high.

"I like that he is young yet experienced also, with a high number of games at a club that compete to win. Also, international caps for Brazil tells you something about him. 

"This signing gives us new opportunities and for that I am excited. I'm sure our supporters will make him very welcome and at home at our wonderful club and in our amazing city."

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football
Jurgen Klopp at the Kop: How Liverpool have shaped up...
RELATED STORY
Klopp needs Premier League to be a Liverpool great –...
RELATED STORY
Philosophy vs Trophies: A Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
It's a football club – Klopp on choosing Liverpool over...
RELATED STORY
Nothing is decided - Klopp urges against Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to 'stay angry'
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk salutes 'complete manager' Klopp
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Top-four finish a success for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool win was 'nearly perfect', says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018