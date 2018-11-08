×
FIFA to meet women's group fighting Iran stadium ban

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    08 Nov 2018, 01:59 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura will meet women campaigning to be allowed into Saturday's Asian Champions League final in Iran where they are legally barred from stadiums.

Samoura says she is meeting Thursday in Zurich with Open Stadiums activists who have a 200,000-name petition.

The 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran will host Persepolis trying to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Kashima Antlers of Japan.

It's the first Asian Champions League final game being played in Iran for 11 years.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino went to Iran in March to press President Hassan Rouhani for a change in the law.

Samoura, FIFA's first female secretary general, says "this is something that is very high on the (FIFA) human rights agenda. The dialogue continues "

Associated Press
NEWS
