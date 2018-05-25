Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Garitano in, Canales out at Real Sociedad

    Sergio Canales is leaving Real Sociedad, with the LaLiga club announcing the appointment of Asier Garitano.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 02:11 IST
    71
    Asier Garitano
    Asier Garitano while in charge of Leganes

    Asier Garitano has been appointed the new head coach of Real Sociedad.

    La Real confirmed the news on Thursday, Garitano signing a three-year deal after leaving Leganes, who he led to promotion before keeping them in LaLiga this season.

    "Good luck Asier in your new adventure," Leganes said in a club statement.

    "As you said when you left, we hope to see you in the away dugout for a head-to-head encounter and we hope to beat you, even if we know that after the match you will always be one of our own."

    Garitano replaces Imanol Alguacil, who took over on an interim basis from the dismissed Eusebio Sacristan in March.

    Unai Emery had been linked with the role, but the former Paris Saint-Germain coach was appointed by Premier League side Arsenal this week.

    Real Sociedad have also confirmed the departure of midfielder Sergio Canales, who is expected to join Real Betis on a free transfer.

    "I'm privileged to have played for Real Sociedad and that's something I'm going to keep forever," Canales wrote on Twitter.

    Real Madrid CF Football
    Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad: 5 Talking Points
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid's 5 greatest players of all time
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Neymar should join Manchester United and...
    RELATED STORY
    Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: 1-0, Player Ratings
    RELATED STORY
    5 Real Madrid transfers that flopped in the last decade
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Goalscoring Defenders in Modern Football
    RELATED STORY
    Isco 'in the right place' at Real Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    In Praise of Ricardo Kaká
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018