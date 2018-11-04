×
Gladbach beats Duesseldorf, moves above Bayern in Bundesliga

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    04 Nov 2018, 23:35 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Thorgan Hazard scored twice to help Borussia Moenchengladbach return to second in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday.

The Belgian forward, the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, opened the scoring with a penalty early in the second half and sealed the win late after he was sent through by Alassane Plea.

Michael Rensing got his hand to the penalty but couldn't keep it out for the visitors. Jonas Hofmann got 'Gladbach's second goal following a mistake from Kaan Ayhan.

The win sees 'Gladbach move ahead of Bayern Munich on goal difference, four points behind unbeaten Borussia Dortmund.

Duesseldorf has now lost its last six games and is only above last-place Stuttgart with five points after 10 rounds.

Werder Bremen played at Mainz later Sunday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Fetching more content...
