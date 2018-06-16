I haven't betrayed Barca – Pique defends role in Griezmann documentary

Gerard Pique dismissed questions over his commitment to Barcelona after his role in Antoine Griezmann's decision.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique dismissed criticism of his role in Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann's decision about his future.

In a documentary aired earlier this week, Griezmann announced he was staying at Atletico after a long-running transfer saga, during which the France international was linked to Barca.

The video was produced by one of Pique's companies, leading to criticism of the Spain international.

However, the 31-year-old said he had no involvement in the production, other than suggesting the idea to Griezmann.

"It's one of my companies, the idea came from months ago when I spoke to Griezmann," Pique said after Spain's 3-3 draw against Portugal at the World Cup on Friday.

"He told me there was a chance to come to Barcelona and I told him we'd record it, that it could be great content for people to see someone take such an important decision.

"From there, I wasn't involved, obviously. I wasn't filming to see what he had to say and people saw that until the last day he wasn't sure.

"Yesterday morning they called me and told me that it would go out that night and in the end, he says he's staying, so he stays."

Pique said he only knew of Griezmann's decision on Thursday, revealing he immediately told Barca.

"I have not betrayed Barca and I'm surprised anyone would doubt my commitment to Barcelona because I've been a fan since birth," he said.

"I found out that Griezmann was staying at Atletico Madrid the same morning the report went out and I told people at the club."