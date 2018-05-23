Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    I want Real Madrid to lose Champions League final - Alba

    Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has nailed his colours firmly to the Liverpool mast ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 20:08 IST
    6.26K
    jordialba-cropped
    Barcelona's Jordi Alba takes on Real Madrid defender and Spain team-mate Dani Carvajal

    Barcelona defender Jordi Alba wants Real Madrid to lose the Champions League final against Liverpool but will not lose any sleep if the holders claim the crown for a third successive year.

    Alba will spend the next two months with several members of the Madrid squad as Spain look to win the World Cup in Russia, but that has not stopped him from stating his preference for a Reds victory in Kiev on Saturday.

    The left-back, a key component as Barca won LaLiga in 2017-18, told Mundo Deportivo: "My relationship with the Madrid players is great. When I am with the Spain team I spend most time with them.

    "But I want Liverpool to win and Madrid to lose. In fact, I want Madrid to lose every match.

    "I have no problem with saying it, and nobody should take it badly."

    Even though he is firmly hoping Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool come through in the Ukrainian capital, Alba will make a point of congratulating his friends at Madrid should they back up their Champions League successes of 2016 and 2017.

    He added: "If Madrid win I will sleep the same and not make it a drama.

    "I will watch the final and the best will win, it's a game.

    "And I will congratulate my Madrid team-mates [if they win].

    "The atmosphere between us is great and that has to stay. And then, when the season is over, we can all focus on the World Cup."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
    Marcelo fears backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp rejects Liverpool's Champions League final...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Reasons why Real Madrid are the Best Opponent for...
    RELATED STORY
    Late drama and sustained Ronaldo magic - Real Madrid's...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    Ref took Champions League final away from Roma - Under
    RELATED STORY
    Isco predicts 'beautiful' Champions League final against...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 17/18 Team of the season  
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018