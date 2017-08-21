Ibrahimovic fighting fit for possible Manchester United return

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal, and the striker has been taking out his injury frustrations.

by Omnisport News 21 Aug 2017, 13:58 IST

Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed his recovery from cruciate knee ligament surgery to be progressing apace amid rumours he will be offered a new Manchester United deal this week.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 times at Old Trafford last term but his debut season in England was cut short short when he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury during April's 2-1 Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht.

That was the last action of the 35-year-old's one-year deal with the club but United boss Jose Mourinho has already stated he is open to re-signing the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Reports over the weekend suggested Ibrahimovic may pen a new contract by the end of the month and, in an Instagram post, he showed himself to be fighting fit.

Alongside a video of him showing off his kickboxing skills with a double kick on a heavy bag, Ibrahimovic simply posted: "Which knee?"

Which knee? @azsportswear #azbyzlatan A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

United have made a superb start to the Premier League season with back-to-back 4-0 wins over West Ham and Swansea City, Ibrahimovic's replacement Romelu Lukaku helping himself to three goals.