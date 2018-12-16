×
Inter beats Udinese 1-0 to end 7-match winless run

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    16 Dec 2018, 00:38 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan ended a seven-match winless run across all competitions by edging Udinese 1-0 at home in Serie A on Saturday.

Mauro Icardi scored a cheeky, chipped penalty 14 minutes from time.

Inter remained third, 11 points behind leader Juventus, which visited city rival Torino in a derby late Saturday.

The Nerazzurri were desperate for victory, especially after being eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday by a draw at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Inter again started off against Udinese wasting opportunities, notably Icardi heading Keita Balde Diao's cross narrowly past the left post.

Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso also did well to keep out efforts from Keita and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Inter finally scored after being awarded a penalty on video review when Seko Fofana handled in the area. Icardi converted by chipping the spot kick down the middle, over a diving Musso.

Icardi thought he doubled his tally late on but his diving header was ruled out for offside.

Associated Press
NEWS
