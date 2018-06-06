ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC announce the return of right-back Rino Anto

The 2017-18 Super Cup winners bring back the right-back from Kerala Blasters FC.

Rino Anto is back in Bengaluru colours!

What's the story?

Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of right-back Rino Anto, via their official Twitter account. Anto, who has represented India at the International level, has signed a two-year deal with the Blues for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

In case you didn't know...

Rino Anto is a Kerala born professional footballer, who plays at the right-back position. Anto started his career at Mohun Bagan, before joining Salgaocar.

Anto joined Bengaluru FC for the first time in 2013. He made fifty-seven appearances for the Blues before joining ISL sides Atletico De Kolkata and Kerala Blasters on loan in 2015 and 2016 respectively. In 2017, Anto made a permanent move to Blasters.

Heart of the matter

Bengaluru FC took to Twitter to announce the re-signing of right-back Rino Anto. Anto was on the books of Bengaluru from 2013 to 2017. However, he was loaned out for the last two years of his contract.

The right-back has represented India on an international level and will link up with the Super Cup champions for the 2018-19 ISL season.

Bengaluru fans are overjoyed by the return of Anto and many have already voiced their excitement over the signing.

So far in the transfer window for Bengaluru, it has been one fullback in and one fullback out. As Rino Anto completed his move to Bengaluru, Subashish Bose left the Blues for Mumbai City FC.

What's next?

Bengaluru FC enjoyed a stunning 2017-18 campaign, as they finished runners-up in their debut ISL campaign.

The club was formed only in 2013 and has come leaps and bounds in the same time period. Apart from finishing as runners-up, Bengaluru also lifted the inaugural Indian Super Cup, beating East Bengal in the finals.

Bengaluru FC is already looking forward to the next season and have started making their moves in the transfer market.

