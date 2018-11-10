×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

It's a joke! Furious Austin calls for VAR after disallowed goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Nov 2018, 23:28 IST
charlie austin - cropped
Southampton striker Charlie Austin

Charlie Austin has called for VAR in the Premier League after criticising the "ridiculous" officiating in Southampton's 1-1 draw with Watford.

Saints went ahead early on through Manolo Gabbiadini, but Watford levelled through Jose Holebas in the second half to increase the pressure on manager Mark Hughes.

Austin had been convinced he had secured the points prior to Holebas' equaliser, but the goal was disallowed for an offside infringement from Maya Yoshida, despite the Southampton defender having not touched the ball.

And the striker hit out at the match officials after the match, insisting they need more assistance for such decisions.

"It's ridiculous. Watford shouldn't be in the game. We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside," an animated Austin told Sky Sports.

"The officials cost us two points. They said it was offside; that is a joke.

"People go on about VAR. They [the referees] clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It is a joke.

"Sure, there are many positives. We worked hard, we deserved three points and we would have got that had we not been let down by the official.

"The performance was there, we can take that away and we should manage the game."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Gremio 'robbed' by VAR - Renato fumes after River Plate...
RELATED STORY
The growing need for VAR in the English Premier league
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from gameweek 11 
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: VAR in Premier League not my business
RELATED STORY
The earlier VAR is introduced in the Premier League, the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Premier League's VAR trial
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Key takeaways from Arsenal's 1-1...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe scores 2 as PSG wins 3-1 with VAR reprieve
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us