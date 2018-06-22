Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Juanfran signs one-year Atletico Madrid extension

Veteran defender Juanfran will spend a ninth year with Atletico Madrid after extending his contract with Diego Simeone's side.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 16:49 IST
61
Juanfran cropped
Atletico's Juanfran

Juanfran has signed a one-year contract renewal with Atletico Madrid which ensures he will represent the club for a ninth LaLiga season.

The 33-year-old right-back joined Atletico in January 2011 from Osasuna, becoming a crucial part of Diego Simeone's side during an extended period of success.

Juanfran was a key part of the side that won LaLiga in 2013-14, Atletico's first top-flight crown since 1996, and has also celebrated two Europa League triumphs with the club.

Having played a total of 325 games for Atletico, Juanfran spoke of his delight at the renewal.

"To continue one more year fills me with pride and happiness," he said.

"Renewing one more year with the team of my life fills me with enthusiasm. My commitment and loyalty to this club make my heart just think about being a rojiblanco player.

"I just can't wait for next season to start to continue giving the maximum in each match."

Capped 22 times by Spain, Juanfran was part of the squad that won Euro 2012 but was not selected for the World Cup in Russia.

Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
RELATED STORY
Griezmann signs contract extension with Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa...
RELATED STORY
Juanfran hamstring injury adds to Atletico Madrid's problems
RELATED STORY
5 players who featured for both Real Madrid and Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Juanfran has 'no fear' of penalties ahead of Europa...
RELATED STORY
Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Atletico Madrid unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lemar signs Atletico deal
RELATED STORY
He will have received good money – Costa delighted by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us