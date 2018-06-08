Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
League Cup games hosted by EPL clubs to use VAR next season

Associated Press
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 20:54 IST
17
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — All English League Cup games hosted by Premier League clubs during the 2018-19 season will use video assistant referee.

Extra time will also be scrapped until the final of next season's competition, the English Football League revealed on Friday.

The VAR system, which will be used at the World Cup in Russia, was trialed in one of the recent semifinals between Chelsea and Arsenal, and in the final when the Gunners faced Manchester City.

English clubs voted for the removal of the 30 minutes of extra time that was previously played if the scores were level after 90 minutes.

It is hoped the adjustment will reduce "additional fatigue issues," with matches going straight to a penalty shootout, although extra time will be played in the final at Wembley if necessary.

