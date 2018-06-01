Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Leckie scores twice as Australia beats Czech Republic 4-0

Associated Press
01 Jun 2018
AP Image

SANKT-POELTEN, Austria (AP) — Mathew Leckie scored twice to help Australia beat Czech Republic 4-0 in a World Cup warm-up game on Friday.

The Hertha Berlin forward was set up by fellow Bundesliga player Robbie Kruse for the opener after 32 minutes.

Andrew Nabbout claimed his first international goal nine minutes into the second half before Leckie made it 3-0 in the 72nd.

Czech defender Jakub Jugas then put through his own net in the 80th minute.

It was Australia's first win under coach Bert van Marwijk, who plans to reduce his 27-man squad to 23 on Sunday.

Australia will play its last warm-up game against Hungary in Budapest on June 9 before taking on France, Denmark and Peru at the World Cup.

