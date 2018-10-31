Leicester to return to action Saturday after death of owner

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester's Premier League fixture against Cardiff is going ahead as planned on Saturday, the team's first game since the death of its owner and four other people in a helicopter crash.

Leicester's players have been visibly affected by the tragedy and have spent Monday and Tuesday attending commemorative events to pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the club's popular Thai owner whose helicopter spiraled out of control as it left the King Power Stadium following a Premier League game on Saturday.

Leicester's English League Cup match against Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled, while games involving the club's women's team were also called off in wake of the crash.

Leicester said Tuesday there will be a minute's silence before kickoff against Cardiff, as there will be at matches throughout the Premier League this weekend. Players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect.