×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Lukaku misses United training ahead of Juventus clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
130   //    06 Nov 2018, 18:43 IST
Romelu Lukaku
Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to face Juventus in the Champions League after missing training for Manchester United on Tuesday.

United head to Turin for a Group H meeting on Wednesday, having been beaten 1-0 at home by Massimiliano Allegri's side two weeks ago.

Lukaku started that match but was benched for United's following game, a Premier League win against his former club Everton.

And the Belgium striker was not included in Jose Mourinho's squad for United's weekend victory away to Bournemouth, secured by Marcus Rashford's late goal.

Mourinho confirmed after a 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium that Lukaku sustained a muscle problem in training and needed time to recover.

But the 25-year-old, who has not scored for United since the middle of September, was unable to take part in Tuesday's session.

Lukaku's absence could offer England striker Rashford a chance to shine, with Mourinho's other attacking options including Alexis Sanchez and the in-form Anthony Martial, who has scored in four successive Premier League games.

Juventus will be through to the next round if they avoid defeat against United, while the Serie A champions will guarantee they top the group if they win.

Allegri has injury problems of his own, though, with doubts over Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Blaise Matuidi.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United News: Mourinho to launch an...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho unsure if Lukaku can face Juventus
RELATED STORY
Lukaku absent from Manchester United squad
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Juventus vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Marcus Rashford's late winner provides much-needed...
RELATED STORY
Lukaku hails United match-winner Sanchez
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United linked with Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Victory against Everton gives Jose...
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus interested in Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us