×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mata braced for 'difficult month' at Man United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    18 Oct 2018, 06:00 IST
JuanMata-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata

Juan Mata said Manchester United are facing a defining month as they prepare to meet Premier League rivals Chelsea and take on Juventus in the Champions League.

United are eighth and seven points off the pace ahead of their trip to joint-leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Red Devils have already lost three Premier League matches this season as pressure mounts on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho, who has been at the centre of reports of dressing-room unrest in Manchester.

It does not get any easier for Mourinho, with Juventus travelling to Old Trafford on Tuesday before the Serie A champions host United in Turin on November 7, while a derby against Manchester City looms four days later.

United midfielder Mata – who scored in the club's remarkable 3-2 comeback against Newcastle United prior to the international break – is braced for a tough fixture list.

"It's definitely a difficult month," Mata said. "We have very tough rivals in the Premier League and play Juventus in the Champions League.

"But, if we have good results, it could be a very good month, in terms of points, mindset and confidence. Let's see where we are in November and December. I think it's an exciting month ahead."

United's match in London will see Mata return to Chelsea, where the 30-year-old Spaniard won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup before leaving for Old Trafford in 2014.

"I had very good memories from Stamford Bridge and from the fans," said Mata. "I was there for two and a half years, so before and after the game I see some friendly faces - but that goes away when you're on the pitch.

"Our aim is to change the negative run of results at Chelsea. We will try to be clinical in the chances we have, defend well and play with confidence. We have to believe we can win, we need that mentality in those important games."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Can Manchester United spark a comeback?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and Manchester United to draw swords at Stamford...
RELATED STORY
5 Famous players who you didn't know rejected a move to...
RELATED STORY
3 players who reportedly want to leave Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Frenchmen to play in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Revisiting the 5 most...
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku Equals Didier Drogba's Premier League tally...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba to Chelsea? Stamford Bridge cited as a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us