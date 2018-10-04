Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Messi eager for Champions League success, eyes treble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    04 Oct 2018, 05:06 IST
LionelMessi - Cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is eager to win the Champions League, but said his team also needed to target LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.

Messi dazzled against Tottenham on Wednesday, scoring a brace to lead Barca to a 4-2 win at Wembley.

Barca have been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the past three seasons, but appear on track for a better run this campaign.

Messi, who has netted five times in the competition this season, is hungry for a fifth Champions League crown – but he wants even more than that.

"The Champions League is the dessert for everyone, but to get it you have to be good in the league and cup," he told Movistar.

"You have to be good in the league to be well in the Champions League. We will not leave aside any competition.

"The Champions League is special but we will fight for the league and cup."

Barca ended a three-match winless run with their victory, in which Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic also scored before Messi's double.

Messi hailed his team's display, particularly in the first half, saying: "We were aware that with the results we had brought, there were doubts.

"It's never easy to play as a visitor in the Champions League and less against a team like Tottenham.

"We did a great match. The first half was extraordinary and we are happy because everything went as we wanted."

