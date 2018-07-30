Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mitrovic returns to Fulham on permanent deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
158   //    30 Jul 2018, 22:44 IST
mitrovic - cropped
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates a Fulham goal

Aleksandar Mitrovic has returned to Fulham on a permanent deal from Newcastle United for a reported fee of £22million.

The striker has signed a five-year contract at Craven Cottage and will wear the number nine shirt next season.

Mitrovic joined Fulham in January on a loan deal and played a huge role in their promotion via the playoffs, scoring 12 times in only 18 starts.

"I'm very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I'm happy to the moon and back," he said in an official club statement.

"I have love for the fans. They're amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them.

"This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this. We want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far."

Mitrovic joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in July 2015 but fell out of favour under Rafael Benitez, making just six Premier League appearances last season.

Fulham begin their campaign at home to Crystal Palace on August 11.

Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
