Nainggolan confirms imminent Inter transfer

The Roma midfielder has confirmed he will leave the club to move to Serie A rivals Inter, with a medical set to take place next week.

Roma's Radja Nainggolan

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has confirmed he is set to complete an imminent move to join Serie A rivals Inter ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The Belgium international, overlooked by Roberto Martinez for the Red Devils' World Cup squad in a move that led him to retire from international football, has continually been linked with a move away from Roma in recent times.

After four and a half years at the Stadio Olimpico, Nainggolan has verified reports that he will move to Inter and medicals are set to take place next week.

Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the 30-year-old midfielder said: "The choice to leave was not up to me, it is a decision taken by the club that I have respected.

"I will wear forever in the heart every moment lived with these colors, I leave Rome after giving everything in these wonderful seasons."

200 - Radja Nainggolan has now collected 200 appearances with AS Roma in all competitions. Ninja. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 28, 2018

Nainggolan, who helped Roma reach the Champions League semi-finals, is set to join to Inter for the Nerazzurri's return to the Champions League after a dramatic final-day victory over Lazio saw Luciano Spalletti's side secure a top-four finish.

Spalletti coached Nainggolan in his previous stint at Roma, which ended in 2017.

"I will find a great coach, I'm happy to work with him again," Nainggolan added. "Inter wanted me strongly, more than anyone else, I can only thank the company."