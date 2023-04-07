"Even better than Haaland" - 24-year-old striker's agent says he is best in the world and can replace Lionel Messi at PSG

Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen's agent has branded his client as a better striker than Erling Haaland and hinted that he could replace Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Osimhen, 24, is one of Europe's most in-demand forwards amid a stellar campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Nigerian has bagged 25 goals in 29 games across competitions.

A host of European heavyweights, including PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea are chasing Osimhen. His agent Andrea D'Amico has given a glowing verdict on his striker, telling Radio24:

“At the moment, Osimhen is the best striker in the world. Yes, even better than Haaland. He certainly won't lack of options, especially in England and Paris Saint-Germain, who could lose an important player up front. In my opinion, Messi will go to Miami. But that's just my opinion.”

Napoli have reportedly placed a €150 million price tag on Osimhen amid interest from PSG. Gli Azzurri are not in a position where they need to lighten their wage bill, hence they will only accept an astronomical offer for their top scorer.

Osimhen could replace Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes as D'Amico mentions, with the Argentine icon's future uncertain. His contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season and talks over a renewal have been problematic. A potential return to Barcelona or a move to MLS side Inter Miami have been touted.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian striker may snub a move to the Parc des Princes as he reportedly dreams of playing in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea are both tracking the striker and are expected to pursue a blockbuster center-forward signing in the summer.

Osimhen joined Napoli from LOSC Lille in 2020 for €75 million. He has two years left on his contract with the Serie A side. D'Amico feels that he is a better striker than Manchester City's Haaland. The Norweigan has enjoyed a remarkable debut season in the Premier League, scoring 28 goals in 26 league games. The Nigerian may look to carve out a rivalry with Haaland in the English top flight.

Emmanuel Petit advises Lionel Messi to leave PSG after he was jeered by the club's fans

Lionel Messi was given a hostile reception at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi was booed by PSG fans at the Parc des Princes as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lyon on Sunday (April 2). The legendary forward's contract situation has caused friction within the Parisian fanbase.

Former France international Petit has urged Lionel Messi to leave PSG claiming the reception the Argentine received to be an insult to football. He told RMC Sport:

"When I hear that, for me, it's an insult to football. I know that today there is only a pack of dogs who only think of drooling on Neymar and Messi... If i have any advice for Messi Get out of this club!"

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that Messi has a 70% chance of returning to Barcelona in the summer. However, he will have to take a significant wage cut to secure a reunion with the Blaugrana.

