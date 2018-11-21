×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Neymar feels injury is 'nothing serious'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    21 Nov 2018, 13:03 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar hobbles off for Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar believes the groin injury he suffered in Brazil's friendly with Cameroon is "nothing serious".

Neymar, 26, went off just eight minutes into his nation's 1-0 victory on Tuesday, sparking fears he may be sidelined for PSG's upcoming Champions League visit of Liverpool.

But the superstar forward echoed the thoughts of Brazil's team doctor, insisting the injury was not significant.

"We finished the year happy for the work done so far. These last games were important to recover from the biggest thud that was the World Cup," Neymar wrote on social media.

"We remain strong, concentrated and aiming to be better and better. Congratulations boys, for everything.

"Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing a good recovery. I think it was nothing serious."

PSG could be without Neymar for the Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse on Saturday, but will be hoping their talisman is available to face second-placed Liverpool four days later.

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp: Van Dijk injury not serious
RELATED STORY
Neymar injury not serious, says doctor
RELATED STORY
PSG team-mate Choupo-Moting hopes Neymar injury is not...
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Neymar after he was bamboozled by Mane
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Xherdan Shaqiri hits back at Gary...
RELATED STORY
Neymar world-class but not a defender - Klopp says...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
PSG rest Neymar ahead of Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Liverpool still waiting on Henderson and Keita
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us