Neymar: I'm in form for PSG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
95   //    30 Sep 2018, 05:53 IST
Neymar-cropped
Neymar (C) celebrates a goal for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar said he feels "good and in form" after shining in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nice.

Neymar excelled against Nice, scoring twice as Ligue 1 champions PSG recorded an eighth consecutive league victory.

The 26-year-old Brazil international also scored a penalty in Wednesday's 4-1 rout of Reims.

Speaking afterwards, Neymar told reporters: "It was an important win. We won playing good football, everybody chipped in and we head back to Paris with all three points.

"I am very happy with my performance -- I feel good and in form right now and I am very happy to have scored."

Neymar curled in the opening goal in the 22nd minute at Allianz Riviera before Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead at the start of the second half.

PSG forward Neymar added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time to extend the club's lead to nine points atop Ligue 1.

Team-mate Thilo Kehrer said of Neymar: "I think it's important that we are a team. There also are some players who give the assist to Ney.

"Of course we are happy when our strikers score goals. Ney did it today. But it's a real hard work from everyone during the game. We played well today, we helped him to score so it's good for us."

Omnisport
NEWS
