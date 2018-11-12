×
Neymar wants more from perfect PSG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
110   //    12 Nov 2018, 08:22 IST
Neymar - Cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar

Neymar was delighted with Paris Saint-Germain's thrashing of Monaco as he urged his team to continue building on their impressive start to the season.

The Brazilian scored a second-half penalty after Edinson Cavani had struck a hat-trick for PSG, who cruised to a 4-0 win at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

PSG have won all 13 of their Ligue 1 matches this season, opening up a 13-point lead atop the table.

Neymar, 26, was thrilled with the result and happy for Cavani, who took his tally to eight league goals this season.

"I'm very happy, happy for the goal and especially for the victory," he said.

"Edi's hat-trick … not only him but we are also happy for him to have made the goals. He is our number nine.

"I hope that we can continue to play our part by winning the games and increasing the records more and more."

PSG's 13 wins to start a Ligue 1 season are a record, with the previous mark set by Olympique Lillois with eight in 1936-37.

Omnisport
NEWS
