Predicted starting XI for Brazil | Copa America 2021 final

Argentina will play Brazil on Saturday (July 10) in the final of Copa America 2021 at the Maracana Stadium.

The two nations were the best teams at Copa America 2021, and deserve to be in the final. It will be an intriguing game, with two of the best footballers in the world in Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar locking horns.

A lot is expected from both sides, and the pressure will be immense. Winning the tournament is not an easy matter, and the managers of both countries will be aware of the magnitude of the event.

Copa America 2021: Brazil's Predicted Starting XI for the final

Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Manchester City FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Brazil manager Tite has two world-class goalkeepers to choose from in Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson Moraes, and the latter started Brazil's Copa America 2021 semi-final game against Peru.

Ederson won the Premier League Golden Glove for the 2020-21 season, and after spending some time as Alisson's backup in the national team, is now seemingly the preferred No.1 option. The 27-year old is a modern goalkeeper and is comfortable on the ball, having barely put a foot wrong in the Copa America 2021 semi-final.

Ederson wins the Premier League Golden Glove in back-to-back years ⭐️🧤 pic.twitter.com/8fJkyyKodc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 18, 2021

The Manchester City star is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and it will be hard for Tite to choose between him and Alisson. However, it looks likely that Ederson will don the gloves in the Copa America 2021 final.

Other options: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Weverton (Palmeiras)

