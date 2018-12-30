Premier League: 5 players central to their team's fortunes this season

De Gea has not been as crucial this season for the Red Devils

“There is no I in Team”, “A tree does not make a forest” and other cliches emphasize the collective over the individual. In a sport like football, these statements are not always true. Teams who achieve great things do so with contributions from different players.

An example is the Spanish national team that won everything between 2008-2012. A look at the players tells the story of a squad filled with quality across the pitch. No one player was more outstanding than the other.

However, in this season's Premier League has seen the emergence of key players across various teams. These players have shown consistency and quality whenever their team has needed them.

These men perform certain roles in the team that no-one else is able to do to the same level. Be it stopping goals, organizing the backline, creating chances or scoring, these players have emerged as the central figures in their teams' season so far.

Here is a look at 5-star performers and their importance to their club sides:

#5 Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham)

Mitrovic will be the key to Fulham's relegation

At the beginning of the season, the Cottagers were put down as a potential mid-table side. After all, their beautiful playing style had won them many admirers. The 100m spend on transfers in the summer was also another reason.

However, it has all gone pear-shaped for the team, a situation that led to the sacking of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

While everything seems to have gone badly for Fulham, their Serbian striker has been their one bright spot. Mitrovic was majestic for the team on loan in the Championship and has continued the form in the Premier League.

This led to a permanent £22m deal for the player from Newcastle United. Playing as a lone striker under both Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri, the Serbian international has used his abilities to great effect for the team. His brute strength, aerial prowess, hold-up play, and finishing have helped his team on many occasions.

The team is currently 18th on the table and if Fulham is to survive, Mitrovic's goals could be a big difference.

