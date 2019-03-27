×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ramos: I don't make Real Madrid decisions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    27 Mar 2019, 06:10 IST
SergioRamos-cropped
Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos said he did not decide Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid, while the Spain captain dedicated Tuesday's victory to head coach Luis Enrique. 

Zidane was reappointed by Madrid prior to the international break, having left the LaLiga giants following a third consecutive Champions League title last season.

Jose Mourinho was also linked with a return to the Spanish capital, however, there were reports claiming Ramos was behind the club's decision to bring back Zidane after Santiago Solari's sacking.

Speaking about Zidane's return after Spain defeated Malta 2-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying, Ramos told reporters: "Changes can bring about positive situations, we've had wonderful moments with Zizou and it's a joy to have him home.

"His return has been good news for all the players, it wasn't a decision I made, even if people think I do.

"I'm the captain and give my opinion if I'm asked; I've never taken command, nor have I ever wanted to."

Alvaro Morata scored twice away to minnows Malta, where Spain were missing Luis Enrique due to a family emergency.

Robert Moreno led Spain in Luis Enrique's absence and skipper Ramos dedicated the victory to the former Barcelona boss.

Advertisement

"Despite the coach being absent, we were very well prepared," said Ramos, who was subjected to whistles by the home fans in Ta' Qali. "It's been a difficult situation and the group has felt for the coach having a personal problem.

"We dedicate this victory to him and his family, we've done what we had to do, in this team we're all a family and everyone feels each other's personal problems."

Ramos earned his 164th cap for Spain, moving within three appearances of Iker Casillas' record.

"Iker is a living legend and I hope I can overtake his record," the 32-year-old added. "It won't all be negatives, there is some joy in football."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Ramos to make 600th Real Madrid appearance
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Sergio Ramos claims he had 'no choice' over controversial yellow card against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos claims his booking against Ajax was not intentional
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid can catch Barcelona
RELATED STORY
I didn't force yellow card – Ramos backtracks on intentional booking revelation
RELATED STORY
'He makes decisions with his heart': Zidane's son happy to see father's Real Madrid return
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Superstar wants €40 million-a-year wages to join Madrid, Salah might reject Real Madrid and more - March 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Defenders Who Could Replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to sell 6 players, Real Madrid to launch €180 million bid for Casemiro replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us