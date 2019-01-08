×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid star Kroos sidelined by adductor tear

Omnisport
NEWS
News
131   //    08 Jan 2019, 01:16 IST
ToniKroos - cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos will miss Real Madrid's forthcoming matches with an adductor tear, the LaLiga giants have confirmed.

The Germany midfielder was substituted 10 minutes from time in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that left Santiago Solari's side fifth in Spain's top flight.

Madrid did not specify an expected return date for Kroos but his grade two tear is likely to mean an absence of around three weeks, according to Madrid-based Sports newspaper AS.

That means the 29-year-old will miss both legs of the Copa del Rey last-16 tie against Leganes – the opening match of which comes on Wednesday – and the league games against Real Betis and Sevilla.

Los Blancos close out January with a trip to Espanyol before entertaining Deportivo Alaves.

The February 9 derby at Atletico Madrid is followed by a trip to Ajax in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Kroos' absence adds to a considerable injury headache for Solari, who is currently without Gareth Bale (calf), Mariano (sciatica), Marco Asensio and Marcos Llorente (both hamstring).

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Varane sidelined with adductor injury
RELATED STORY
Brazil legend Kaka reveals why Mourinho made his Real...
RELATED STORY
Toni Kroos displays resentment at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UCL performances by Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could lose Toni...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid lose Llorente for at least three weeks with...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid asked to pay €250 million for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Sarabia monitored by Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us