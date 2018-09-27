Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reus scores 100th Dortmund goal in 7-0 romp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    27 Sep 2018, 02:50 IST
MarcoReus - cropped
Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus

Marco Reus scored his 100th goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 7-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Nurnberg on Wednesday.

After seeing a deflected 20-yard shot beat Fabian Bredlow in the first half, Reus reached the milestone after the restart with a cool finish into the bottom-right corner at the end of a neat exchange with Jacob Bruun Larsen.

It was Bruun Larsen who got the rout started in the ninth minute with a fine lob after excellent work from Christian Pulisic, while Reus added an assist to his first goal by teeing up Achraf Hakimi to make it 3-0.

Following the Dortmund skipper's landmark strike, Manuel Akanji got in on the act by dispossessing Tim Leibold in the box and firing home in the 74th minute.

Substitutes Jadon Sancho and Julian Weigl notched inside the final five minutes to complete a commanding win for Lucien Favre's side.

Dortmund moved up to second, two points adrift of Bayern Munich after the reigning champions were held by Augsburg on Tuesday.

