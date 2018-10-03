Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Revealed: 5 most shocking results in Europe so far

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
301   //    03 Oct 2018, 15:18 IST

<p>
Sevilla registered a resounding victory over Real Madrid in their sixth La Liga fixture. (Image: gqbuzz.com)

One of the main reasons for football being the most popular sport on the planet is that, even with all the training and preparation for a football match, it all comes down to the grueling 90-minutes rendezvous between two teams on the pitch which determines the outcome.

Once the referee has blown the kick-off whistle, the past performances and glories of the players become irrelevant. It is their performance in the next 90 minutes that matters the most. And it is the team which plays as a cohesive force that prevails, even if it is the underdog.

In the modern day football, across all the European leagues we can find clubs which are a cut above the competitors. These clubs have the best players of the league, the state-of-the-arts training facilities and staff. Such teams are always a favorite in all the fixtures that they play.

But a lot can happen in 90 minutes. And sometimes we are able to witness some shocking results. The team which has the odds stacked against it ends up dominating the favorites. Well, when it's not your day, all things tend to go wrong. It is as they say, "You win some, you loose some".

Winning and loosing is part of the game. Not being too predictable and one-sided is what makes the football leagues across Europe so enjoyable and worth watching. And such upsets act as a reminder for all the teams to never underestimate their opponents.

Although, it has only been 2 months since the new season kicked off, across Europe some big upsets have already been caused. So, without further ado, here's the biggest upsets in the European top 5 so far.

#5 Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspurs

Watford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
A goal apiece by Deeney and Cathcart had helped Watford secure a convincing win over Tottenham in their league fixture held on 2 September2018

Watford were without a doubt the surprise package since the beginning of the season. They went on a 4 match winning streak, including this 2-1 win over Tottenham, who if you can remember had just drubbed Manchester United 0-3 at Old Trafford in their previous fixture.

Tottenham were the obvious favorites to win the game. Harry Kane had broken his infamous August goal-scoring drought, Lucas Moura had scored a brace in the previous fixture and was looking sharp. The only weak spot in their team was that they were without Hugo Lloris who was sidelined due to injury.

But the Hornets were fired up from their 100% record thus far and the fact that they were playing in front of their fans propelled them to secure a stunning come-back after an unfortunate Doucoure own goal gave visitors the lead. Deeney equalized in the 69th minute and Cathcart headed away the winner with 14 minutes remaining on the clock.

It was one of the biggest upset of the Premier League so far.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luka Modric Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Champions League 2018-19: 5 best results from gameweek one
RELATED STORY
2018/19: Top 10 matches in Europe you shouldn't miss in...
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric: From a Croatian refugee to the 'best in the...
RELATED STORY
Early predictions for UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
5 most loved footballers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 Most Dangerous Attacks in European Football
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us