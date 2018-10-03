Revealed: 5 most shocking results in Europe so far

Sevilla registered a resounding victory over Real Madrid in their sixth La Liga fixture. (Image: gqbuzz.com)

One of the main reasons for football being the most popular sport on the planet is that, even with all the training and preparation for a football match, it all comes down to the grueling 90-minutes rendezvous between two teams on the pitch which determines the outcome.

Once the referee has blown the kick-off whistle, the past performances and glories of the players become irrelevant. It is their performance in the next 90 minutes that matters the most. And it is the team which plays as a cohesive force that prevails, even if it is the underdog.

In the modern day football, across all the European leagues we can find clubs which are a cut above the competitors. These clubs have the best players of the league, the state-of-the-arts training facilities and staff. Such teams are always a favorite in all the fixtures that they play.

But a lot can happen in 90 minutes. And sometimes we are able to witness some shocking results. The team which has the odds stacked against it ends up dominating the favorites. Well, when it's not your day, all things tend to go wrong. It is as they say, "You win some, you loose some".

Winning and loosing is part of the game. Not being too predictable and one-sided is what makes the football leagues across Europe so enjoyable and worth watching. And such upsets act as a reminder for all the teams to never underestimate their opponents.

Although, it has only been 2 months since the new season kicked off, across Europe some big upsets have already been caused. So, without further ado, here's the biggest upsets in the European top 5 so far.

#5 Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspurs

A goal apiece by Deeney and Cathcart had helped Watford secure a convincing win over Tottenham in their league fixture held on 2 September2018

Watford were without a doubt the surprise package since the beginning of the season. They went on a 4 match winning streak, including this 2-1 win over Tottenham, who if you can remember had just drubbed Manchester United 0-3 at Old Trafford in their previous fixture.

Tottenham were the obvious favorites to win the game. Harry Kane had broken his infamous August goal-scoring drought, Lucas Moura had scored a brace in the previous fixture and was looking sharp. The only weak spot in their team was that they were without Hugo Lloris who was sidelined due to injury.

FULL-TIME Watford 2-1 Spurs



The Hornets come from behind to extend their perfect start to FOUR matches - Troy Deeney & Craig Cathcart with the goals #WATTOT pic.twitter.com/EyaJi2Ka7K — Premier League (@premierleague) September 2, 2018

But the Hornets were fired up from their 100% record thus far and the fact that they were playing in front of their fans propelled them to secure a stunning come-back after an unfortunate Doucoure own goal gave visitors the lead. Deeney equalized in the 69th minute and Cathcart headed away the winner with 14 minutes remaining on the clock.

It was one of the biggest upset of the Premier League so far.

