Reyna, Techera help Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 08:53 IST
27
AP Image

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cristian Techera scored his fourth goal in two games and Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Friday night.

Colorado (2-8-2) has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home, tying the team record for both such streaks.

Vancouver (4-5-5) snapped a five-game winless skid, including a franchise-record four consecutive draws.

Techera, who had his first career hat trick on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Reyna, at the top of the box, tapped it to Techera on the right side. He clutched as defender Tommy Smith slid by and ripped a left-footer just inside the near post.

Reyna first-timed a half-volley off Smith into the net to double the advantage in the 39th. Alphonso Davies' cross deflected off two defenders to Reyna for the finish from near the spot.

Colorado's Edgar Castillo blasted a rising left-footer from well outside the area to make it 2-1 in the 41st minute.

