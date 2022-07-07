5 players Arsenal could sell this summer

Arsenal have been busy this summer transfer window. They have already completed four signings in Marquinhos (£3.15 million), Fabio Vieira (£31.5 million), Matt Turner (£5.73 million) and Gabriel Jesus (£45 million).

The Gunners are also keeping a close eye on Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, who is available for just £6 million this summer (via The Sun). Their negotiations with Ajax to sign Lisandro Martinez are still ongoing as they face stiff competition from Manchester United to sign the Argentine.

Apart from new arrivals, players like Alexandre Lacazette, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Matteo Guendouzi have left the club.

With manager Mikel Arteta still assessing the key areas and trying to improve them, he would like to add a few more players to the squad. But to do that, he must first sell a few players.

Here are five players that Arsenal could look to cash in on this summer.

#1 Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno was signed for £22.5 million in 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen and the German shot stopper has impressed since arriving. He played 101 Premier League games and kept 25 clean sheets in four seasons for the Gunners. He was the runner-up to the Arsenal Player of the Season award in the 2019–20 season, owing to his great performances.

Leno could be on his way out after falling behind Ramsdale.

However, since Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal in 2021, Leno has struggled for game time under Arteta. He was given just eight starts across all competitions last season, in which he kept three clean sheets.

Ramsdale has also shown why he deserves to be a first-choice goal-keeper. He kept 11 clean sheets in 34 Premier League games, which was third highest behind Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson Moraes.

A move away from Arsenal would give Leno's career a much-needed boost. At just 30 years of age, he's not too old for a goalkeeper. According to a report from The Athletic, Fulham have opened talks to sign him.

#2 Hector Bellerin

Bellerin is currently Arsenal's longest serving player.

Hector Bellerin is currently Arsenal's longest serving player. Having signed for their Under-18 team in 2011, he made his senior team debut in 2013 coming on as a substitute. Bellerin has made 239 appearances for the Gunners and has scored nine goals and provided 29 assists.

With Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu becoming regular starters at right-back, Bellerin was deemed surplus to requirements and loaned out to Real Betis last summer. He made 30 appearances for the spanish side last term and had a decent last season. Arteta could look to offload him and raise some funds.

#3 Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari joined Arsenal on loan in January 2020 with an option to buy at the end of the season. He was injured in June 2020 while playing against Manchester City and was later announced that he'd miss the remainder of the season due to it.

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Despite his injury, Mari was signed by the north London side that summer and the move hasn't gone well. He has made just 14 appearances for the club since joining and was loaned out to Udinese last summer, where he only managed to play 15 matches.

He's an injury prone player and inconsistent when fit. Arteta could show him the exit door to make room for new defenders.

#4 Lucas Torreira

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - FA Cup Fourth Round

After impressing everyone at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Lucas Torreira arrived at The Emirates for £26 million that summer. He made 67 appearances under Unai Emery but soon fell down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. Torreira has played just 17 games under the Spanish tactician and was sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid (2019-20) and AFC Fiorentina (2020-21).

Arsenal are well stacked in central midfield with players like Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny. Elneny was given a year's extension based on his excellent performances at the end of last season.

Fiorentina had an option to buy the midfielder for £13 million but offered £6 million, which the Gunners declined. According to a report by The Mirror, Torreira sees no future at the Emirates and is desperate for a move away.

#5 Nicolas Pepe

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Second Round

After a strong season with LOSC Lille, Nicolas Pepe arrived as Arsenal's record signing in 2019. The gunners splashed £72 million for the right-winger in the transfer market, a move which failed miserably. The Ivorian has scored a meager 25 goals and provided 21 assists in 112 outings for the club.

Due to his inconsistency and casual attitude in training, he has fallen down the pecking order. Players like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have become Arteta's preferred attackers.

Arteta won't get the £72 million back but, it is safe to say that Pepe's time in north London has come to an end. The club could look to sell him for a cut price

