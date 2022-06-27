Chelsea keen to 'deepen' discussion for 27-year-old PSG target: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer, according to reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Skriniar has been a key player for Inter Milan since joining them from Sampdoria in 2017. He has made 215 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in the process.

The Slovakia international's performances for the Nerazzurri have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs recently. PSG have reportedly identified him as the ideal candidate to strengthen their defense this summer.

Les Parisiens have offered to pay Inter Milan €60 million including add-ons for Skriniar, according to Tutto Mercato Web reporter Marco Conterio. The Italian outfit, though, are reportedly holding out for a sum of €70 million.

Marco Conterio @marcoconterio Per Milan Skriniar è pronto al Per Milan Skriniar è pronto al #PSG un contratto da 7,5 milioni più bonus. L'offerta è da 60 bonus compresi, la richiesta di 70. Le parti sono vicine, basta l'ultimo rilancio per chiudere: lo slovacco di casa #Inter ha già detto sì. @TuttoMercatoWeb 📢⚫️🔵 Per Milan Skriniar è pronto al #PSG un contratto da 7,5 milioni più bonus. L'offerta è da 60 bonus compresi, la richiesta di 70. Le parti sono vicine, basta l'ultimo rilancio per chiudere: lo slovacco di casa #Inter ha già detto sì. @TuttoMercatoWeb

It is said that the two clubs are edging closer to reaching an agreement over Skriniar's transfer. PSG have also lined up a €7.5 million-a-year contract for the 27-year-old, as per Conterio.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are set to face stiff competition from Chelsea for Skriniar if Di Marzio is to be believed. The Blues have expressed an interest in acquiring the centre-back's services this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing the Slovakian during their negotiations with Inter Milan over Romelu Lukaku's loan move. The London giants have agreed to send the striker back to Italy on a temporary deal just one after year after signing him for €115 million.

Chelsea are prepared to step up their efforts to sign Skriniar and 'deepen' their discussions with Inter Milan, as per Di Marzio. It remains to be seen if they are willing to meet the Nerazzurri's demands for the defender.

Why are Chelsea competiting with PSG for Skriniar?

The Blues have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free this summer. They have thus been tipped to sign at least two new central defenders before the transfer window slams shut.

Tuchel's side are long-term admirers of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and have been linked with him this summer as well. The Premier League club have also been credited with an interest in Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt.

It appears PSG target Skriniar is also on Chelsea's transfer wishlist ahead of the 2022-23 season. It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for the centre-back.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far