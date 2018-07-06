Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Salah & Mane to be on Liverpool's American tour Klopp confirms

Omnisport
NEWS
News
639   //    06 Jul 2018, 17:05 IST
Mo Salah & Sadio Mane
Mo Salah & Sadio Mane celebrate a Liverpool goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be joining the team on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The pair are currently on an extended break after representing Egypt and Senegal respectively at the World Cup, with Salah in particular a doubt following after carrying a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final.

Speaking to the club's official website, though, Klopp confirmed that they will both appear for the Reds stateside.

"They come back before the tour to America - the 20th, I think," he said. "They had then three [weeks] plus one, two, three days’ holiday. That’s what you need to have.

''They have to do a lot of fitness work in the USA and we will see when they can play or whatever. But that they are back will be really good.”

 

 

Liverpool had their first day of pre-season training on Monday, and they play their opening fixture on Saturday at Chester FC.

Premier League 2018-19
