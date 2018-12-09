×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Saponara explains cheeky celebration after last-gasp leveller

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    09 Dec 2018, 20:09 IST
Riccardo Saponara
Sampdoria's Riccardo Saponara celebrates a late goal against Lazio

Sampdoria's Riccardo Saponara says team-mate Lorenzo Tonelli was behind his cheeky celebration after a dramatic late leveller against Lazio.

Saponara struck with a wonderful flicked volley in the ninth minute of added time to earn his team a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The goal was the latest scored in Serie A since Opta began collecting detailed data for the league in the 2004-05 season and the celebration proved just as memorable as Saponara's stunning finish.

Saponara whipped his shirt off as he sprinted into the crowd and lost his shorts as he celebrated with supporters, before his bottom was exposed when his underwear was pulled down.

"99 ways of celebrating," Saponara wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to all my team-mates who shared with me this crazy moment - especially that prankster Lorenzo Tonelli."

Tonelli also shared a snap of the celebration on Instagram, writing: "You deserve it all friend! I am happy for you!

"Against everything and everyone. Nobody stops us."

Speaking after the match, Saponara accepted Sampdoria benefited from a stroke of fortune as his goal cancelled out Ciro Immobile's penalty in the sixth minute of additional time, yet Lazio were unable to hang on through to the final whistle.

Advertisement

"We were disappointed after the Immobile penalty goal but we tied it up amazingly," he told DAZN. 

"We played great in the first half but we didn't do as well in the second half. We were a little lucky but we are very happy.

"I ran to the fans behind the goal and they tore all my clothes off!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Morata is mentally fragile like Saponara – Sarri
RELATED STORY
Valencia 1 Sevilla 1: Late leveller denies Machin's men...
RELATED STORY
Fans are loving Cristiano Ronaldo's improved celebration...
RELATED STORY
The evolution of 'Panenka'
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Neymar bamboozles two Liverpool players...
RELATED STORY
Fans are loving Harry Wilson's ‘five times’ celebration...
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney explains the heart-wrenching story behind...
RELATED STORY
Smashing! Fellaini goal prompts bizarre Mourinho celebration
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United v Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us