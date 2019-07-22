×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sarri expects more Juventus signings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
414   //    22 Jul 2019, 04:52 IST
MaurizioSarri-cropped
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri expects the Serie A champions to make more signings before the transfer window closes.

It has been a busy off-season for Juve, who have signed Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and Gianluigi Buffon.

Juve have also been linked with former midfielder and Manchester United star Paul Pogba, as well as Inter outcast Mauro Icardi.

There is also uncertainty over the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Mandzukic, and Sarri provided a transfer update following Sunday's International Champions Cup loss to Tottenham.

"I don't want to occupy myself too much on the market because I think that's the right thing to do and because I keep much less of an eye on it than those who are in charge," said Sarri, whose team lost 3-2 to Spurs.

"Maybe there are leagues and players I don't know about. Therefore, it's better to leave it to those who are in charge.

"We have lots of players in certain positions and less in others, but we're talking about a situation where I have seven players in Turin carrying injuries and five who have yet to return from international commitments.

"I think the club, between now and the end of the transfer window, will do something in terms of incomings, but we'll also have to do something in terms of outgoings.

Advertisement

"We have so many players right now that we'll have to keep two or three out of our Champions League squad. We certainly have to do something."

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target at the National Stadium in Singapore, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner put Juve ahead four minutes after Higuain cancelled out Erik Lamela's opener.

Tottenham, however, stormed back thanks to Lucas Moura and Harry Kane's stunning long-range effort in the 93rd minute.

Discussing Ronaldo, Sarri said: "Cristiano's the best player in this team. Therefore, we must set up the other 10 well defensively. He can play anywhere on the field. He's the best and it's important for him to be free on the pitch."

Advertisement
Juventus table massive €50 million bid for Trippier, Maurizio Sarri to be given two huge signings, and more - Serie A Transfer Roundup, 17 June 2019
RELATED STORY
How Juventus could line up under Maurizio Sarri this season
RELATED STORY
Sarri betrayed Napoli by joining Juventus – Insigne
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Juventus were naive in Tottenham loss
RELATED STORY
Three players Juventus should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Pjanic expects 'great' coach to replace Allegri at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Maurizio Sarri confirms Matthijs de Ligt will face Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri heaps praises on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Aaron Ramsey explains why he joined Maurizio Sarri in Italy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow VIK OLY 10:30 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow SAB DIN 11:00 PM Saburtalo vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow PSV BAS 11:30 PM PSV vs Basel
Tomorrow THE KOB 11:30 PM The New Saints vs København
Tomorrow SUT APO 11:45 PM Sutjeska vs APOEL
24 Jul BAT ROS 10:30 PM BATE vs Rosenborg
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow ARA LIN 08:30 PM Ararat-Armenia vs Lincoln Red Imps
Tomorrow HB LIN 09:15 PM HB vs Linfield
Tomorrow SHK F-D 09:25 PM Shkendija vs F91 Dudelange
Tomorrow FC- AST 11:30 PM FC Santa Coloma vs Astana
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us