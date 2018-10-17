×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Scaloni excited by Argentina despite Brazil loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    17 Oct 2018, 03:51 IST
Lionel Scaloni Argentina 2018
Lionel Scaloni Argentina 2018

Caretaker coach Lionel Scaloni was impressed by Argentina's performance against Brazil, despite slipping to a last-gasp 1-0 defeat.

Miranda, who was denied an earlier by Nicolas Otamendi's block, settled a low-key Superclasico de las Americas clash in the 93rd minute – the first time Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi for Tuesday's clash in Saudi Arabia, have conceded under Scaloni.

Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala came close to scoring for Argentina but Scaloni, who picked a young, relatively inexperienced side at international level, insisted the all-round performance of the team bodes well for the future.

"Doing what we did today we are going to be able to take on the whole world," Scaloni told a news conference.

"The result was secondary, but it does not mean it does not hurt to lose like that.

"It is exciting the match that these guys have made, they have made an incredible effort.

"They played as an equal to a team that has a lot more than us. I am tremendously excited and happy for the work that the boys did."

Brazil defender Filipe Luis felt Tite's side deserved to come out on top, with Miranda nodding in Neymar's corner in additional time.

"The team felt tired in the second half but I think we dominated our opponents, we played well and we got the goal at the end," the Atletico Madrid full-back said, according to ESPN.

"Obviously our team is better than Argentina, we have maintained the same squad for years and they are in the process of renewal.

"But you don't notice that so much in a clasico, what you do notice is their fight. But I think we deserved to win."

Omnisport
NEWS
Argentina playing as a team without Messi – Scaloni
RELATED STORY
Scaloni has not discussed Argentina future with Messi
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Argentina: Teams and Predicted Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Argentina routs Iraq 4-0 despite Messi's absence
RELATED STORY
Analysing Argentina's new face by Lionel Scaloni
RELATED STORY
Scaloni: Messi's Argentina future? We'll see
RELATED STORY
Argentina appoint Scaloni as caretaker boss
RELATED STORY
Argentina will analyse how Brazil play - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Miranda scores to give Brazil 1-0 win over Argentina
RELATED STORY
Messi will miss Argentina friendly vs Brazil in October
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us