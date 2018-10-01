Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shaw slams 'horrendous' and 'awful' Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    01 Oct 2018, 04:45 IST
LukeShaw-cropped
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw labelled Saturday's defeat to West Ham "horrendous" and "awful" as the club's season went from bad to worse.

United crashed to their third Premier League defeat of the season after being outplayed 3-1 by hosts West Ham in London, increasing the pressure on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils came into the match having already been sensationally eliminated from the EFL Cup following a penalty shoot-out loss at home to second-tier Derby County.

Shaw was scathing in his assessment of United's display at London Stadium, saying: "If you want the truth, I think it was honestly horrendous.

"We didn't look like a team that was going to beat West Ham. I think individually and as a team we were awful. 

"That's not good enough. It's hard to take and we're sorry to the fans for what they saw. It was not good enough from a Man United team with all the talent we have."

"From the first minute you could see we weren't winning the second balls and our duels. It's hard to take. It just wasn't good enough from us. That shouldn't be happening," Shaw added.

"Games like this we should be dominating, creating chances, showing people why we deserve to play for Man United and that didn't happen. It was very poor from us. Very, very poor."

United – who are already nine points off the pace in the Premier League – will turn their attention to the Champions League as they host Valencia in Manchester on Tuesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
The Incredible rise of Luke Shaw at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Mourinho slams Manchester United attitude after Wolves...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Luke Shaw: 5 Positives From The Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 takeaways from Manchester United's home draw with Wolves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: 3 things that went wrong...
RELATED STORY
Best possible Manchester United XI to face Wolves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: 5 Points to look...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us