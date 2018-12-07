×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Silva unsure of Gomes' Everton future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
103   //    07 Dec 2018, 17:05 IST
andregomes - cropped
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes has impressed since breaking into the Everton first team, but Marco Silva is unsure whether the Barcelona loanee will make his move permanent.

Having initially struggled with a hamstring injury after swapping Camp Nou for Goodison Park, Gomes has produced a string of solid displays in the heart of the Toffees' midfield.

He has featured seven times since late October, earning rave reviews from the Everton faithful for his composure, vision and range of passing.

Gomes is currently on a season-long loan from Barca but Silva says making the deal permanent is far from a simple process.

"I think at first, I agree, he is doing very well. But what is most important for me is the team and the squad, I think it is not fair just to talk about Andre," Silva told Sky Sports News.

"If Andre is doing well then he is helping our squad. He is getting better every time. Taking his responsibility in the squad is important for me as well.

"But if he is doing well it is because his team-mates are helping him since the first day.

"He's enjoyed his first two months but let's see what we can do. We are working on that [his future], I don't know if I have an answer in one week or two weeks.

"It is not something that it is in our hands. The best scenario to look at is it is not just in our hands as a club, not just in the hands of Andre, there is a third party as well. Barcelona are included, let's see when we can talk about the situation."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Silva demands end to Gomes 'rumours' and targets early...
RELATED STORY
Gomes enjoying new lease of life at Everton
RELATED STORY
Silva's philosophy part of the Everton lure for Digne
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers who have resurrected their career after...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Everton: Football's one-sided rivalries
RELATED STORY
Will Marco Silva be successful at Everton?
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who are likely to retire with their current...
RELATED STORY
Everton have no fear of Liverpool at Anfield - Silva
RELATED STORY
Silva bemoans lack of Everton focus for Rondon opener
RELATED STORY
4 footballers who won almost all major trophies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Tomorrow AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
09 Dec LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
09 Dec NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us