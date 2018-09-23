Simeone hails Atleti's best LaLiga display of the season

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone has described Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday as his side's best LaLiga performance of the season.

Atleti had won just one of their opening four games – leaving them seven points behind early pacesetters Barcelona – but bounced back to winning ways against their city rivals.

They were indebted to a fine performance from Thomas Lemar, whose thunderous early strike from 30 yards crashed back off the crossbar and into the net via the back of unfortunate goalkeeper David Soria.

The former Monaco attacker did score his first goal for the club in the second period, applying the finishing touch to a sweeping counter-attack to secure all three points, much to the delight of coach Simeone.

"Possibly the best [performance] in the league," he said in his post-match media conference.

"The best was the Super Cup against Real Madrid when we controlled the game for the majority. We knew we could hurt them and played as we had trained to.

"Getafe created some danger but without any clear chances and we controlled the game."

Gelson Martins – who has played just 32 minutes since joining from Sporting CP in July – was once again an unused substitute. Simeone is adamant, though, that the Portuguese international will get his chance soon enough.

"It is clear that he is going to be an important player in the future," he added.

"The championship is very long, there are many games and the best thing that can happen is that the moment he plays, he does well."

Saturday's victory makes it two in a row for Atleti following their midweek Champions League triumph over Monaco and midfielder Koke – who made the decisive pass for Lemar's second – wants them to make it a hat-trick of wins when they take on Huesca on Tuesday.

"We continue to strive and the results will come," he said.

"The other day we won in the Champions League and we won again today in a very difficult place - we will continue like this.

"Now we are waiting for Huesca at home and we will go for the three points on Tuesday."