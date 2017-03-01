SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers, Gameweek 26

We take a look at the top 10 attackers in the Premier League after Gameweek 26, with key players not playing due to the EFL Cup Final.

Jamie Vardy helped Leicester dent Liverpool’s top four hopes with a superb brace.

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the Premier League. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to decipher the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them, or creating them, which includes deflections and penalties won as well.

When two or more players are involved in an equal number of goals, the type of assist (direct or deflected), the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

A player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

The power rankings further act as a guide for players of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) because the list consists of the most consistent players, as well as relevant statistics for fantasy managers to act upon.

Firstly, the previous Gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for Gameweek 25 was won by Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez with 42% of the total votes polled for his brace against Hull City.

You can vote for this week’s best attacker at the end of the article.

Gameweek 26 saw the Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Southampton miss out on their matches due to the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton. Meanwhile, Leicester City’s Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked before the gameweek began and they pulled off a superb 3-1 win against Liverpool. Tottenham went rampant against Stoke and Crystal Palace ended their losing streak at home.

Let us first take a look at the watchlist for the gameweek.

Watchlist

Michail Antonio

Gameweek 23 ranking – N/A

The Englishman was involved in the equalising goal for West Ham when his powerful run and shot came off the post to be tapped home by Andre Ayew. However, he was sent off for a second yellow and now faces suspension.

Ryan Fraser

Gameweek 23 ranking – Watchlist

The Bournemouth attacker’s pace proved too much for West Brom defender Allan Nyom as the latter fouled Fraser and thereby conceding a penalty which was converted by Joshua King to put the Cherries in front.

Now, let’s look at the top 10 attackers after gameweek 26.

#10 Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson continues to stay at 10th place

Gameweek 25 ranking – 10th

Match performance – one assist and in form

Goals involved in since Gameweek 14 – 9

Sigurdsson is in fine form in recent weeks and he continued the same against Chelsea with a fine assist in the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge. His delivery from the centre-circle was met perfectly by Fernando Llorente’s head to equalise for Swansea in the first-half.

However, in the second-half Chelsea proved too good for Swansea and Sigurdsson could not help prevent the defeat. Despite the result, Swansea stay above the bottom three and a lot of credit for that goes to the Iceland international.

Fantasy Tip – Sigurdsson has been involved in six goals in his last five games and with games against Burnley, Hull, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough coming up, he must be in your fantasy team.