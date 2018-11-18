Tevez in line for start in Copa Libertadores final second leg

Boca Juniors icon Carlos Tevez

Guillermo Barros Schelotto confirmed Carlos Tevez could be handed a starting role in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final as Boca Juniors look to grab victory at El Monumental against bitter rivals River Plate.

Tevez was a second-half substitute in the first leg at La Bombonera, the clash ending 2-2 as River twice came from behind to leave the final evenly poised heading into the reverse fixture next weekend.

The 34-year-old played from the start in Saturday's 1-0 Superliga victory over Patronato, Tevez featuring for 83 minutes in support of Mauro Zarate.

And that display could be enough to convince Schelotto to start the experienced striker, with Boca aiming to lift the title for a record-equalling seventh time.

"We will work on that and then we will decide," Schelotto told reporters.

"People's love for Tevez is huge, it is endless because it comes from the deepest [part of] their heart.

"Since the very first time Carlos started to play with us, and every time Carlos comes to play or close the goal they will cheer him up with chanting, and I totally welcome that motivation for him because it helps to prepare him mentally for the final.

"There is a chance [he could start]. The last time he entered the pitch against River he did very well and he made an important impression on the final. We are going to analyse it in the next week."