Top 10 Manchester City signings of the decade (2010-2019)

Aditya Hosangadi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Manchester City has built a world-beating team from scratch.

Rewind to the 11th of May, 2008.

Middlesbrough may not be a part of the Premier League anymore, but their 8-1 thrashing of Manchester City remains the highlight of their time in the top flight. Afonso Alves took the blue side of Manchester to the cleaners on that day, and the average City supporter wondered if his club would ever bounce back.

Fast forward to 2019, and Manchester City have done a lot more than just bounce back.

Such has been the revolution at the Etihad stadium, that their debacle of a showing over ten years ago has been consigned to repressed memory. The club's owner Sheikh Mansour seems to have an endless supply of money, and Manchester City has undoubtedly found immense benefit in his benevolence.

Irrespective of how much money has been spent on whom, success remains a priority for any football club, and Manchester City has experienced it in heaps. The club has won 4 of the 9 Premier League campaigns they have been a part of since 2010 - an impressive feat considering the abundance of quality in the Premier League.

While youth players like Phil Foden are currently making their way into the first team, Manchester City's incredible success has been heavily dependent on the success of their transfers. The club has splashed the cash when required, but have also been quite shrewd about some of their transfers.

Manchester City's heavy spending began as soon as the Etihad group came into the picture, but some of their high-profile signings like Robinho, Jerome Boateng, and Shaun Wright-Phillips never really got going at the club. The appointment of Barcelona's Txiki Begiristain certainly helped in this regard, and Manchester City went from strength to strength as they progressed through the decade.

Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini, and Pep Guardiola all played crucial roles in bringing players of exceptional quality to the club. Some are well are on their way to greatness, while others have already established themselves as club legends. Taking into account their impact and longevity at the club as well as their transfer fee, we take a look at the cream of the crop.

Honorable mentions - Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, Samir Nasri, Gabriel Jesus

Advertisement

#10 Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker's can-do attitude can be infectious.

Dedication is not nearly as common as you would expect in the world of football, but Kyle Walker is as dedicated a player as you'll find.

The 29-year-old right-back made the switch to the Etihad from Tottenham in 2017 and was an instant success. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City depends heavily on marauding full-backs and Kyle Walker is an ideal fit.

Pace and tenacity are excellent qualities to have as a defender, and Walker's ability to cover ground in both defense and attack makes him a brilliant addition to any side. The Englishman has been an integral part of Manchester City's massive title victories over the past two years.

It is not easy to stand out in Manchester City's squad, but the willingness to go the extra mile for the team makes Walker a special player. Goalkeeping is an entirely different skill in the sport, but Walker was more than happy to take up the mantle himself when his side was in dire need of some genuine courage.

Kyle Walker has often had to fight for his place in Manchester but refuses to give anything less than his absolute best when he is on the pitch.

1 / 10 NEXT