Top 20 club websites in the world

We look at the top 20 clubs with the highest number of visitors to their websites as per UEFA's annual club licensing benchmarking report.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 16:28 IST

The UEFA released a list of the top club websites with the highest number of footfalls in their annual report

UEFA has released a list of the top club websites in the world in their annual club licensing benchmarking report this year. With rapid advancements in technology, football fans all over the world are able to access the internet and as a result, can follow all the happenings at their favourite football clubs through their respective websites.

The UEFA report is based on footfalls observed during January and June of 2016 and it serves for an interesting observation. The top clubs across Europe make the list with English clubs dominating the top 20. A total of seven clubs from England are in the top 20 showing the global popularity of the English Premier League.

So, on that note, here are the top 20 club websites in the world with the number of monthly visitors in brackets.

#20 Juventus (1.5 million)

Website – http://www.juventus.com/en/

Juventus have a good website and should see an increase in visitors as their performances improve in Europe

The Old Lady are placed 20th on the list with 1.5 million visitors during January to June last year, and Juventus are surprisingly the only Italian side in the top 20. This shows the dire state of affairs in the Italian Serie A as a few less accomplished clubs eclipse the Italian giants.

#19 Galatasaray (1.6 million)

Website – http://www.galatasaray.org/anasayfa

The Galatasaray website is currently available only in Turkish

The Turkish giants have undergone UEFA sanctions due to the newly implemented Financial Fair Play(FFP) rule in recent seasons but still had over a million visitors. Galatasaray, who are currently off the top spot in the Turkish Super Lig, need to have their website in more popular languages like English, Italian and German as their site is currently available only in Turkish.

#18 Zenit St. Petersburg (1.6 million)

Website – http://fc-zenit.ru/

The Zenit St. Petersburg’s website caters to all languages and as a result, has a good reach

The only Russian team on the list, Zenit St. Petersburg’s website was visited over 1.5 million times per month during the evaluation period. They are currently 2nd in the Russian Premier League behind Spartak and are through to the Europa League round of 32 as well.

#17 Manchester City (1.7 million)

Website – https://www.mancity.com/

Manchester City are the first English team on the list

The blue half of Manchester find themselves in the 17th spot as their rise to prominence occurred in the past decade. Now led by one of the best coaches in the world, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City can be expected to rise up this list in the coming years.