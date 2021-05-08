Top 5 goal contributors in the Premier League this season (30 or more matches)

The 2020-21 season has to be one of the most challenging in the history of the Premier League (PL) because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule of the league, combined with that of other domestic and European competitions, has ensured that teams and players have had a tough time getting through this unprecedented season.

Despite all the impediments, such as empty stadiums, forced mid-season breaks and demanding schedules, some PL players stepped up to the plate in dramatic fashion when it came to contributing to the most important part of the game, goals.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the finest performers in the league based on the parameter of goal contributions. Interestingly, no Manchester City player makes it to the list.

Top 5 goal contributors in the Premier League this season

#5 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Vardy has been a constant for Leicester City

The Englishman has come a very long way in his career and has been an important figure at Leicester City ever since he joined them in 2012. Vardy was a key contributor in the title-winning run for the Foxes in the 2015-16 season. This season, too, his contributions have been integral to Leicester’s quest for a top-four spot.

Vardy has scored 13 goals and assisted 8 others after playing 30 matches for the Foxes this time around. He has been Leicester’s regular penalty-taker, and his poaching abilities in front of goal have helped Leicester claim important wins. Vardy has contributed a goal every 118 minutes he has played this season.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah against Leeds United

There is no denying the quality Mo Salah possesses, and although Liverpool have been very disappointing in their title defence, the former Chelsea man has once again done well at an individual level.

Salah has three assists to his name and an impressive tally of 20 goals this season and he'll be looking to put in a strong challenge for the Golden Boot in the remaining games. Salah has a good chance of winning his third Golden Boot in the process.

If he achieves this feat, he'll only be behind Thierry Henry, who has won this award four times and will be joint second with Alan Shearer, who has won it thrice.

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah:



“Most of the players never win the Golden Boot. If you win it once it is a big achievement. If you win it twice it is a really big achievement, if you can win it a third time, there are not many players who have won it three times.” #awlfc [sky] pic.twitter.com/iqzIO4fCnu — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 21, 2021

Salah has contributed a goal every 114 minutes he has played in the league. His future with Liverpool is clouded by a lot of uncertainty but Jurgen Klopp will surely do his best to keep Salah at Anfield even if they miss out on playing in the Champions League next season.

#3 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min v Sheffield United - Premier League

Very few players in the Premier league have been as hardworking and as effective as Son Heung-min in the past few years. Son normally plays as a left winger and one of the highlights of the season has been his link-up with his club captain and striker Harry Kane. In the first half of the season, Spurs and their then manager Jose Mourinho were heavily reliant on the combination of Son and Kane for the goals.

44 of #THFC's 56 goals in the Premier League have been scored or assisted by either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min. [BBC] pic.twitter.com/Z2elRjwbsS — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 1, 2021

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has scored 16 goals and assisted in 10 others this season. In the absence of Harry Kane, Son stepped up more than often to help Spurs get the results, and it is safe to say that Son is a very important player for the London side. Son has contributed a goal every 106 minutes he has played in the league.

