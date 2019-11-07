Top 5 teams in the UEFA Champions League season 2019/20 after Matchday 4

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Nov 2019, 14:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Champions League is just past its half-way stage

The 2019-20 Champions League group stage is just a shade past its half-way mark and normal service seems to have been resumed with several fancied sides finding themselves at the perch of their respective groups.

The usual suspects, despite not being at their best at all times, have managed to post victories to ensure a relatively hassle-free penultimate match-day as qualification for the knock-out phases gains steam.

However, akin to many a time before, the group stages have been glittered with its fair share of surprises and upsets with Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu arguably the most incredible result so far.

Thus, with the round-robin stage set to embark on its home stretch, the time seems ripe to delve into a deeper analysis and unfurl the five teams who have been a cut above the rest.

Without further ado, here is a look at them.

#5 Juventus

Juventus have accumulated 10 points from 4 games

Over the past couple of seasons, a Champions League triumph has become an obsession for Juventus. To that end, they acquired a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2018 off-season as they hoped to end their European hoodoo. However, their fortunes on the pitch painted a similar picture as they were dumped out by Ajax in the quarter-final.

Subsequently, Massimiliano Allegri lost his job, courtesy of his failure to make palpable shockwaves on the continental front. Maurizio Sarri was appointed in his stead at the start of the current season as the Old Lady proceeded on another European sojourn.

And, while the Bianconeri have stuttered and stumbled a touch, they’ve still managed to garner 10 points from 4 games, a tally that would, in all likelihood, ensure them a Round of 16 spot and more importantly, enable them to finish as group winners.

Advertisement

Having said that though, there are still quite a few flaws that need to be ironed out before the knock-out stages dawn upon them. Juventus’ twin encounters with Lokomotiv Moscow portrayed that the former could be frustrated when confronted with a deep defensive block whereas their recent propensity to let leads slip came to the fore against Atletico Madrid on match-day 1.

Yet, with the individual quality at their disposal, the Old Lady seems well equipped to ride over those troughs and negotiate a way into the latter stages of the competition.

1 / 5 NEXT