Top 5 U-23 footballers in the world

Jakob Haugerud 14 Nov 2019

Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable footballer in the world in terms of transfer value.

As sad as it is to contemplate, the indomitable Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era is slowly, but surely, coming to an end. We have already seen key figures of their generation, like Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, move to lesser leagues, and others like Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, and Frank Lampard retire.

All is not lost, however, as we are beginning to see amongst the new millennial generation who will be the ones to take up Messi and Ronaldo's mantle at the pinnacle of world football. Though many thought it was destined to be Neymar to truly surpass Messi and Ronaldo, it hasn't happened as of yet, and because of this, many have turned their attention to the younger players who have time on the side.

This article is going to look at the 5 best young footballers currently playing and discuss why they are deserving of being in the top 5.

#5 Joao Felix

Many feel it will be João Félix who will one day inherit Ronaldo's position as Portugal's captain and leader.

In at number 5 is Portugal's João Félix who currently plays for Atletico Madrid and the Portuguese National Team. He made his international debut in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League which Portugal would go onto win.

A diverse attacker, João Félix can play as a central attacking midfielder, a winger, and a second-striker, though he most commonly employed in the former position. At just 20 years old, the young Portuguese is already a central figure for both Atletico Madrid and the Portuguese national side and is one of the most exciting midfield talents of his generation.

With Ronaldo approaching his mid-to-late 30s some feel it is João Félix who will inherit the captaincy of Portugal's national team one day when his peerless teammate one day retires from professional football.

The young Portuguese spent one season with Benfica where he won the league title, being awarded the Player of the Season in the process. Additionally, he won his first international trophy with Portugal by helping his side to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title.

He scored 20 goals in all competitions last season with an additional 11 assists for good measure. This demonstrates that João Félix can both score goals and provide them, to make him a well-rounded attacking threat.

Though he recently picked up an injury, João Félix has made a decent start for Atletico Madrid and has helped his side to stay in the title race against fierce rivals, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

