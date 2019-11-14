×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Top 5 U-23 footballers in the world

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Nov 2019, 03:20 IST

Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable footballer in the world in terms of transfer value.
Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable footballer in the world in terms of transfer value.

As sad as it is to contemplate, the indomitable Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era is slowly, but surely, coming to an end. We have already seen key figures of their generation, like Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, move to lesser leagues, and others like Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, and Frank Lampard retire.

All is not lost, however, as we are beginning to see amongst the new millennial generation who will be the ones to take up Messi and Ronaldo's mantle at the pinnacle of world football. Though many thought it was destined to be Neymar to truly surpass Messi and Ronaldo, it hasn't happened as of yet, and because of this, many have turned their attention to the younger players who have time on the side.

This article is going to look at the 5 best young footballers currently playing and discuss why they are deserving of being in the top 5.

#5 Joao Felix

Many feel it will be João Félix who will one day inherit Ronaldo's position as Portugal's captain and leader.
Many feel it will be João Félix who will one day inherit Ronaldo's position as Portugal's captain and leader.

In at number 5 is Portugal's João Félix who currently plays for Atletico Madrid and the Portuguese National Team. He made his international debut in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League which Portugal would go onto win.

A diverse attacker, João Félix can play as a central attacking midfielder, a winger, and a second-striker, though he most commonly employed in the former position. At just 20 years old, the young Portuguese is already a central figure for both Atletico Madrid and the Portuguese national side and is one of the most exciting midfield talents of his generation.

With Ronaldo approaching his mid-to-late 30s some feel it is João Félix who will inherit the captaincy of Portugal's national team one day when his peerless teammate one day retires from professional football.

The young Portuguese spent one season with Benfica where he won the league title, being awarded the Player of the Season in the process. Additionally, he won his first international trophy with Portugal by helping his side to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title.

He scored 20 goals in all competitions last season with an additional 11 assists for good measure. This demonstrates that João Félix can both score goals and provide them, to make him a well-rounded attacking threat.

Though he recently picked up an injury, João Félix has made a decent start for Atletico Madrid and has helped his side to stay in the title race against fierce rivals, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Kylian Mbappe Frenkie de Jong Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow ARM GRE 10:30 PM Armenia vs Greece
16 Nov BOS ITA 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
16 Nov ROM SWE 01:15 AM Romania vs Sweden
16 Nov SPA MAL 01:15 AM Spain vs Malta
16 Nov DEN GIB 01:15 AM Denmark vs Gibraltar
16 Nov CYP SCO 07:30 PM Cyprus vs Scotland
16 Nov SAN KAZ 10:30 PM San Marino vs Kazakhstan
16 Nov SLO LAT 10:30 PM Slovenia vs Latvia
16 Nov AZE WAL 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Wales
International Friendlies 2019
Today QAT SIN 10:00 PM Qatar vs Singapore
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us