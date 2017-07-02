Chelsea to announce signing of superstar trio for £125m and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 2nd July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer stories from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 02 Jul 2017, 23:40 IST

Are Chelsea about to do a madness?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's top stories feature Chelsea closing in on the signing of superstar trio, while it is being reported that Barcelona’s #1 target is set to force through a move to the Camp Nou outfit. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 1, 2017:

Serie A

Donnarumma set to extend AC Milan stay

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract fiasco with AC Milan has taken a new turn according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that the teenager has had a change of heart and is set to extend his stay with the San Siro outfit. The report adds that the decision is taken due to the backlash from fans and the impressive transfer dealings completed by the club.dello Sport, who claim that the teenager has had a change of heart and is set to extend his stay with the San Siro outfit. The report adds that the decision is taken due to the backlash from fans and the impressive transfer dealings completed by the club.

Juventus preparing bumper contract offer for Chelsea target

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are prepared to offer a new contract to Alex Sandro, who has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Chelsea. The report adds that the Old Lady are ready to offer him wages in the range of £4m per year with the contract set to extend his stay until the end of the 2022 season.

Inter Milan weigh up move for Radja Nainggolan

Inter Milan have joined the race for AS Roma superstar Radja Nainggolan if reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport are to be believed. The San Siro outfit will have to go head-to-head against Manchester United for the services of the Belgian international, while they will that the 29-year-old’s relationship with manager Luciano Spalletti will be key in this. The report adds that Inter have identified Arturo Vidal and Naby Keita as alternatives to Nainggolan.