Transfer news and rumours of the day: 21st June 2017

AS Roma want Xherdan Shaqiri as Mohammad Salah’s replacement

Serie A

AS Roma approach Stoke City for Xherdan Shaqiri

The Italian club have identified the Swiss wide-player as a perfect addition to their squad. Roma have reportedly sold Mohammad Salah to Liverpool for £35 million and now see Shaqiri as his replacement. Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that Roma have made a contact with the Potters in the past few days.

Shaqiri is tied down with Stoke till 2020 and it will take an offer of more than £25 million from Roma if they are to prize Shaqiri away from England.

AC Milan CEO gives update on Gianluigi Donnarumma's future

The Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone has revealed that wantaway custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be leaving Milan this summer. AC Milan want him to stay for another year and see out his current contract.

Milan are ready to let him leave for free next summer but will not budge down on their valuation of Donnarumma at £100 million this summer. Fassone also said that if any club bids the mentioned price for their player, Milan then won't come in Donnarumma's way.

Juventus set to bid for Manchester United defender

Goal reports that the Bianconeri have zeroed in on Manchester United's Matteo Darmian as their replacement for the departing Dani Alves. The Brazilian is on his way to Manchester City after agreeing to terminate his contract with the Italian champions.

Meanwhile, Darmian has not been the first choice for Jose Mourinho last season and will be the subject of a £20 million bid from Juventus.