UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 Matches to look forward to on Match Day 2

The second Match Day of the UEFA Champions League will be played on 2nd and 3rd October. There are many important fixtures to look forward to in this round as Napoli take on Liverpool in the group of death, while a troubled Manchester United side takes on Valencia at Old Trafford.

All the teams are coming out of tough matches in their respective leagues as well and the Champions League will prove to be an even sterner test for them. Teams will be looking to solidify their places for the knockout stages while some weaker teams will be aiming to get the third place to ensure Europa League football.

Here, we take a look at the 8 most important matches to look forward to on Match Day 2:

#1 Manchester United vs Valencia

The Old Trafford side is going through some troubled times

Manchester United will be facing Valencia on Match Day 2 of the UEFA Champions League. United are going through an extremely tough phase both on and off the field.

The on-going chaos between Mourinho and the players has not been good for the team as they lost to West Ham in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby County.

Amidst the current turmoil, Manchester United have managed only 10 points out of their first seven games. Valencia, on the other hand, are having a tough start to the season as well as they failed to record a single victory in their first six games.

However, their win over Real Sociedad in LaLiga will give them confidence in their match against United. On Match Day 1, Valencia faced off against a strong Juventus side and despite being down to 10 men, Juve managed to win 2-0.

Marcelino and his men would be extremely motivated to get their European campaign back on track with a win against Manchester United.

#2 Napoli vs Liverpool

Liverpool will take on Ancelotti's Napoli

Liverpool have made a great start to their Premier League campaign this season and are currently second in the table with 19 points from 7 games, their only draw coming yesterday against Chelsea.

Klopp has revamped his squad this season with new signings Keita, Alisson and Fabinho, while Sturridge seems to back to his old form. The dynamic front three and a strong midfield performance saw Liverpool get the better of PSG on Match Day 1 at Anfield in the Group of Death.

Liverpool's opponents on Match Day 2 are Napoli, who under new coach Ancelotti have managed 15 points from their 7 games with losses coming against Sampdoria and Juventus.

On Match Day 1, Napoli could only manage a draw away from home against Red Star Belgrade and will be looking to improve on that performance against a very strong Liverpool side.

